Jim McGuinness reacts to Donegal’s win over Tyrone

Donegal got their All Ireland series off to a winning start with a 7-point win over neighbours Tyrone in Ballybofey this evening.

Oisin Gallen hit 7 points, while there were also impressive performances from Peadar Mogan, Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Michael Langan among others.

Donegal had 10 different scorers as the game finished 0-21 to 0-14 in favour of Jim McGuinness’ side.

McGuinness was delighted to have come away with a win in the opening game and says his team are in a good place.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up with the Glenties man after the match…