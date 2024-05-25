New Donegal record for McGrory in Brussels

Kelly McGrory has won the women’s 400m event in the IFAM outdoor meet in Brussels.

The Tir Chonaill AC athlete set a new Donegal record of 52.62 seconds in a personal best performance.

It’s a win that keeps alive McGrory’s ambitions to compete for the Team Ireland Women’s 4×400 Relay Team at the European Championships and the Olympics later this year.

McGrory returns to action tomorrow in Brussels where she will compete in the 400m hurdles and will be chasing the 57-second European qualifying mark.

Meanwhile at the same meet, Arlene Crossan ran a 55.82 and Mark English came home in an time of 47.83 in the 400m event.