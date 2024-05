The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that over 17,000 sheep farmers applied for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The scheme, funded under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, has a budget of €15 million.

Participants are required to complete two actions to receive the full payment of up to €8 per ewe.

Donegal was recorded to herd the largest amount of sheep in Ireland according to the latest Sheep and Goat Census.