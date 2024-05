Raphoe badminton player Rachael Darragh has qualified to represent Ireland at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Rachael is the niece of Chloe and Sam Magee who have also represented Ireland on the biggest stages, including the Olympics.

The Raphoe native spoke to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to her Olympics debut in France this summer…

Darragh will compete in the Women’s Singles event which is due to start on July 27th.