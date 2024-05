Derry have defeated Armagh by 12 points to 1-07 in today’s Ulster Minor Final at Healy Park in Omagh.

5 points each from Eamon Young and Ger Dillon sent the Oakleafers on their way to a second successive Ulster Minor title.

Derry now progress to the All Ireland Quarter Final and will play Dublin, while Armagh’s next game will be against Longford.

Martin Holmes gave us his full time report from Healy Park…