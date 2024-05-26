Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gavin Cullen: “Delighted to get another cup in the bag” as Cockhill win Donegal Signs Cup

Cockhill Celtic needed extra time to overcome Buncrana Hearts in today’s Donegal Signs Final at Maginn Park.

Peter Doherty scored in the first half as Gavin Cullen’s men led 1-0 at half time. Cockhill were pegged back in the second period by an Aaron McDaid strike for Hearts.

Luke Rudden then popped up with two goals in extra time to give Cockhill a 3-1 win.

Manager Gavin Cullen was happy to get his hands on another trophy but says his side didn’t reach the heights of recent weeks in terms of performance.

“At the end of the day, a win is a win in a cup final, you don’t really care what way you do it”

Martin Holmes caught up with Cullen after full time at Maginn Park…

