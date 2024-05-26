Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lee McMonagle and Stephen McConnell react to “mad game of football” as Letterkenny claim Brian McCormack Cup

Letterkenny Rovers claimed the Brian McCormack Cup as they defeated Keadue Rovers 4-3 in today’s final at Ballyare.

A 90th minute effort from Lee McMonagle to complete his hat-trick was enough to eventually overcome 10-man Keadue in a rip-roaring contest this afternoon.

Keadue had entered the last few minutes 3-2 up, but a goal on 87 minutes from Aidy Delap set the scene for McMonagle to grab the winner in injury time for the Letterkenny outfit.

Hat-trick hero Lee McMonagle spoke to Daire Bonner after full time at Ballyare…

 

Daire also spoke to winning manager Stephen McConnell after today’s epic battle. He described it as a “mad game of football”…

