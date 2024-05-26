Lee McMonagle and Stephen McConnell react to “mad game of football” as Letterkenny claim Brian McCormack Cup

Letterkenny Rovers claimed the Brian McCormack Cup as they defeated Keadue Rovers 4-3 in today’s final at Ballyare.

A 90th minute effort from Lee McMonagle to complete his hat-trick was enough to eventually overcome 10-man Keadue in a rip-roaring contest this afternoon.

Keadue had entered the last few minutes 3-2 up, but a goal on 87 minutes from Aidy Delap set the scene for McMonagle to grab the winner in injury time for the Letterkenny outfit.

Hat-trick hero Lee McMonagle spoke to Daire Bonner after full time at Ballyare…

Daire also spoke to winning manager Stephen McConnell after today’s epic battle. He described it as a “mad game of football”…