McMonagle the hero as Letterkenny Rovers win epic Brian McCormack Cup Final

Letterkenny Rovers are Brian McCormack Cup Champions as they defeated Keadue Rovers in Ballyare this afternoon.

Lee McMonagle had the Letterkenny men 1-0 to the good at half time as he slotted home on 35 minutes from an Aidy Delap cross.

Paul Boyle equalised 10 minutes after the break until Matthew Smith received his marching orders for Keadue mid-way through the second period.

He fouled Lee McMonagle in the box – a second yellow card and a penalty was the punishment as McMonagle brushed himself down to put his side back in front from the spot.

In what was an incredible last 20 minutes, 10-man Keadue found themselves 3-2 up after two goals from Peter McGee and looked like they were heading for glory.

However, an Aidy Delap effort on 87 minutes followed by a late, late winner from McMonagle gave him his hat-trick and sent the Letterkenny support into raptures as they secured the Brian McCormack Cup title after a ding-dong battle.

4-3 was how it finished at Ballyare, Daire Bonner has the full time report for Highland Radio…