Donegal County Council’s Heritage plan to be published tomorrow

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan will be officially launched in Lough Eske Castle tomorrow.

The plan sets out strategies for the identification, conservation, management, promotion and interpretation of heritage in Donegal from now until 2030.

Joseph Gallagher, Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer says the plan sets out five strategic goals in terms of resources and funding for built, archaeological, natural and cultural heritage in the county over the next six years, , with a strong focus on cooperation through working with local heritage groups………………

Release in full –

New County Donegal Heritage Plan to be launched

The new County Donegal Heritage Plan will be officially launched in Lough Eske Castle, near Donegal Town on Tuesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. The launch will be performed by Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, in the presence of the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Martin Harley and the Chairperson of the County Donegal Heritage Forum Cllr. Barry Sweeny. Light refreshments will be served from 1:15 p.m. The event is open to the public but places are limited. To book your place, please contact the County Donegal Heritage Office on (074) 916 3824 or by e-mail at mairenifh@donegalcoco.ie by Monday, May 27.

The County Donegal Heritage Plan (2023-2030) is a strategic action plan for the identification, conservation, management, promotion and interpretation of heritage prepared by Donegal County Council and the County Donegal Heritage Forum in partnership with The Heritage Council. The new plan addresses aspects of our built and architectural heritage (such as historic buildings, landscapes, parks and gardens shaped by human design), our archaeology (such as monuments, ancient objects and shipwrecks), our natural heritage and biodiversity (such as wildlife, habitats, flora, fauna and geology) and our cultural inheritance (such as skills, folklore, traditions and archives). “The aim of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan is to work together to manage, conserve, promote and celebrate our heritage responsibly, foster appreciation and communicate the values of our rich heritage to present and future generations” explained Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer. “The plan sets out five strategic goals and 45 strategic objectives to improve resources for heritage services, engage and support communities in the management of our heritage, raise awareness and appreciation of our heritage, provide advice and promote best heritage practice and commission new research. The new County Heritage Plan will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for built, archaeological, natural and cultural heritage in the county over the next six years.”

“The County Donegal Heritage Forum is a committee of Donegal County Council that provides advice on the preparation and implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan. Its membership is drawn from a variety of sectors including the heritage organisations/groups, local government, local development, state agencies, educational institutions, landowner/farming representatives, and the community and voluntary sector. Every year, the County Donegal Heritage Forum agrees a work programme of specific actions that address the strategic goals and objectives in the County Heritage Plan. Part-funding for the implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan is provided by Donegal County Council, The Heritage Council and other heritage stakeholders.”

At the launch, a preview of a new website on Brian Friel’s Ballybeg will be highlighted. Brian Friel (1929-2015) was the best-known Irish playwright of his generation and an accomplished short-story writer who had a strong affection for County Donegal. The website was commissioned by Donegal County Council as part of the implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan and was developed by Dr. Harriet Purkis and Mitchell Davies. The website outlines Brian Friel’s literary associations with County Donegal and his beloved Glenties; establishes a database of real and imagined places in his work; and identifies characters, places and settings portrayed in his work and their real-life associations. Other actions that will be progressed this year as part of the implementation of the County Donegal Heritage Plan are the preparation of an exhibition on Donegal people who worked in Scotland between 1940 and 1990 (that will be launched in spring 2025); the implementation of the sixth year of the award-winning Thatch Repair Grant Scheme; the coordination of National Heritage Week in County Donegal and the production of the County Donegal Heritage Week Event Guide.

Copies of the new County Donegal Heritage Plan will be available at the launch and the new plan will be available on-line on the County Donegal Heritage Office website www.donegalcoco.ie/heritage following the launch.