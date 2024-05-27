€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey



Over €5,000 worth of drugs were seized in Ballybofey on Friday morning last.

It was off the back of searches in two premises in the Twin Towns.

Included in the haul was suspected cannabis, cocaine, tablets and ‘magic’ mushrooms.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

An adult male in his late teens was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda station in Donegal.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.