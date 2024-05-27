Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

Last week Senator Niall Blaney called on his own party, Fianna Fail, to ensure that the border counties and Connacht are not forgotten.

However Sinn Fein’s Chris McManus says it’s simply always been the case.

Blaney made the call after he said himself and running mate Senator Lisa Chambers are being thrown “overboard” by senior party members in a bid to back Deputy Barry Cowan for the European Elections, he later had a falling out with Michael Martin at a press conference.

MEP Candidate for Midlands-North-West, Chris McManus says it’s not surprising to the rest of the region who have felt this way for some time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny PT2

27 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in relation to the Creeslough explosion

27 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube