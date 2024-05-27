Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

Last week Senator Niall Blaney called on his own party, Fianna Fail, to ensure that the border counties and Connacht are not forgotten.

However Sinn Fein’s Chris McManus says it’s simply always been the case.

Blaney made the call after he said himself and running mate Senator Lisa Chambers are being thrown “overboard” by senior party members in a bid to back Deputy Barry Cowan for the European Elections, he later had a falling out with Michael Martin at a press conference.

MEP Candidate for Midlands-North-West, Chris McManus says it’s not surprising to the rest of the region who have felt this way for some time: