Gardai investigating vandalism incidents in Doochary and St Johnston

There’s been another incident of vandalism of a tourism sign in Doochary.

Gardaí are investigating reports that between 11.30 and midnight, a tourist information sign at the Corkscrew Hill was pulled out of the ground and broken, and a number of wooden planter boxes were turned over and the plants discarded.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to come forward.

Meanwhile, Gardaí want to speak to a number of youths after are investigating an incident in which an agricultural shed was broken into and damaged in St Johnston just before 6.30 on Tuesday evening last.

Sgt Eunan Walsh made this appeal for information during the Community Garda Slot on Today’s Nine til Noon Show……………

More details –

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that

occurred in the area of Milltown, St. Johnston

on Tuesday the 21 st of May shortly before

6.20pm. Damage was caused to the door of

an agricultural shed in that area and entry

was gained. A small amount of criminal

damage/vandalism was caused within the

shed. We appeal to anybody who may have

travelled in that area around that time with a

dash cam to make the footage available to

Gardaí. We are particularly interested in any

sightings of five youths in the area around

that time. If anybody can assist with relevant

information, we ask them to contact

Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100. We also

ask parents/guardians to please speak to their

youths in relation to the consequences of

criminal behaviour and the impact that these

consequences could have on their future. If

any of the young people involved hear this

appeal then we urge them to come forward to

speak with Gardaí.

– Gardaí are investigating an incident of

criminal damage that is believed to have

occurred at the Corkscrew Hill in Doochary on

Friday the 24 th of May between approx.

11.40pm and 11.50pm. The tourist

information sign at that location was pulled

out of the ground and broken and a number

of wooden planter boxes were turned over

and the plants discarded. We appeal to

anybody who may have travelled in that area

between 11.30pm and Midnight on that date

with a dash cam to make contact with Gardaí

in Milford on 074-9153060. If anybody can

assist with relevant information we ask them

to please get in touch with us.