Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardai investigating vandalism incidents in Doochary and St Johnston

There’s been another incident of vandalism of a tourism sign in Doochary.

Gardaí are investigating reports that between 11.30 and midnight, a tourist information sign at the Corkscrew Hill was pulled out of the ground and broken, and a number of wooden planter boxes were turned over and the plants discarded.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to come forward.

Meanwhile, Gardaí want to speak to a number of youths after are investigating an incident in which an agricultural shed was broken into and damaged in St Johnston just before 6.30 on Tuesday evening last.

Sgt Eunan Walsh made this appeal for information during the Community Garda Slot on Today’s Nine til Noon Show……………

 

More details –

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that
occurred in the area of Milltown, St. Johnston
on Tuesday the 21 st of May shortly before
6.20pm. Damage was caused to the door of
an agricultural shed in that area and entry
was gained. A small amount of criminal
damage/vandalism was caused within the
shed. We appeal to anybody who may have

travelled in that area around that time with a
dash cam to make the footage available to
Gardaí. We are particularly interested in any
sightings of five youths in the area around
that time. If anybody can assist with relevant
information, we ask them to contact
Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100. We also
ask parents/guardians to please speak to their
youths in relation to the consequences of
criminal behaviour and the impact that these
consequences could have on their future. If
any of the young people involved hear this
appeal then we urge them to come forward to
speak with Gardaí.

– Gardaí are investigating an incident of
criminal damage that is believed to have
occurred at the Corkscrew Hill in Doochary on
Friday the 24 th of May between approx.
11.40pm and 11.50pm. The tourist

information sign at that location was pulled
out of the ground and broken and a number
of wooden planter boxes were turned over
and the plants discarded. We appeal to
anybody who may have travelled in that area
between 11.30pm and Midnight on that date
with a dash cam to make contact with Gardaí
in Milford on 074-9153060. If anybody can
assist with relevant information we ask them
to please get in touch with us.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny PT2

27 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in relation to the Creeslough explosion

27 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube