More staff are urgently needed for the National Children’s Hospital to open its Paediatric Critical Care Unit on time in 2025.

That’s according to a new report from the National Office of Clinical Audit.

The report highlights the need for a detailed workforce plan to ensure the hospital can operate a fully functional 42-bed PCCU, an increase of 10 beds.

Associate Professor Martina Healy, Clinical Lead of the Irish Paediatric Critical Care has been emphasises the necessity of this planning………………