NWC urges government to prioritise inequality and housing in its pre-budget submission

Public childcare, violence against women and housing should be among the priorities for Budget 2025, according to the National Women’s Council.

It’s calling on the government to tackle inequality, housing and homelessness, in its pre-budget submission.

The organisation says dealing with the key issues facing women today is imperative for an Ireland that is fair and equal for all.

Quality Co-ordinator with the National Women’s Council, Donal Swan says the government needs to take the next step in childcare…………….