NWC urges government to prioritise inequality and housing in its pre-budget submission

Public childcare, violence against women and housing should be among the priorities for Budget 2025, according to the National Women’s Council.

It’s calling on the government to tackle inequality, housing and homelessness, in its pre-budget submission.

The organisation says dealing with the key issues facing women today is imperative for an Ireland that is fair and equal for all.

Quality Co-ordinator with the National Women’s Council, Donal Swan says the government needs to take the next step in childcare…………….

Local Elections 2
Top Stories, Audio, Local Election 2024, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback, Playback Podcast

Watch – Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny 2

27 May 2024
Heritage Plan 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council’s Heritage plan to be published tomorrow

27 May 2024
safe routes to school
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to establish special committee to assess the road safety needs of Donegal’s schools

27 May 2024
National Women's Council Referendum
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWC urges government to prioritise inequality and housing in its pre-budget submission

27 May 2024
