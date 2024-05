Only 9% of people believe the standard of healthcare here meets their expectations.

A report by healthcare company MSD Ireland also found over a third of people in their 20s have used TikTok for health information.

While over half of people say they cannot afford the costs linked with their health, according to the ‘My Healthcare, My Future’ research.

People in their 20s rank lower on all aspects of health – including mental health, fitness, and diet – compared to the wider population.