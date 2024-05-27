Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny PT2

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

In hour one we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and later Brenden Devenney reflects on Donegal’s win over Tyrone on Saturday night:

Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny Part two
18 candidates have put their names forward battling it out for 7 seats. Today’s panel is:
Jimmy Kavanagh FG, Anne McCloskey The Irish People, Gerry McMonagle SF, Michael McLaughlin Labour, Donal Mandy Kelly FF
Vincent J Bradley IND, Ulick Hughes SF and Tomas Devine 100% Redress:
PART ONE:

PART TWO:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Information sought in relation to accompanied woman seen in her underwear in Castlederg estate

27 May 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power outage affects over 100 premises in Carndonagh

27 May 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

€5,000 worth of drugs seized in Ballybofey

27 May 2024
Chris MacManus 1
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail forgetting the border counties is not surprising – MEP Chris McManus

27 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Local Election Debate 6 – Letterkenny PT2

27 May 2024
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in relation to the Creeslough explosion

27 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube