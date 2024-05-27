Security advice offered to churches following recent spate of break-ins

The Parochial House at St. Joseph’s Church in Rathmullan was broken into on Wednesday last between 8am and 3pm. The rear door of the house was

damaged, and entry was gained. Some paperwork was stolen from the house but nothing of monetary value was taken.

Gardai in Milford are investigating.

Meanwhile, a donation box in the entrance to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Killea was damaged and cash taken on Tuesday last, between 8.30am and 6.15pm.

Investigating gardai in Letterkenny are particularly anxious to hear from any local businesses who may have been asked to change a large amount of coins.

Sgt Eunan Walsh says there’s an increase in such incidents, and security advice is available…………

More details –

Gardaí are appealing for information in

relation to a recent burglary that occurred at

the Parochial House at St. Joseph’s Church in

Rathmullan. The burglary occurred on

Wednesday the 22 nd of May between 8am and

3pm. The rear door of the house was

damaged and entry was gained. Some

paperwork was stolen from the house but

nothing of monetary value was taken. We

appeal to anybody who may have observed

suspicious activity in or around the Parochial

House on that date to make contact with

Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060. If anybody

can assist with any information, we urge them

to make contact with us. The Garda

Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666

111.

– Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public

in relation to a theft that occurred at the

Church of the Immaculate Conception in Killea

on Tuesday the 21 st of May between the hours

of 8.30am and 6.15pm. The Church was open

between those hours and at some stage the

wooden leaflet stand & donations box which

was located in the entrance hallway was

damaged and the cash inside was stolen from

it. If anybody observed any suspicious activity

in the area of the Church between those

times, we ask them to make contact with

Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The

cash stolen is believed to have comprised of

coins and so we also appeal to nearby

businesses to alert Gardaí if they recall

anybody calling on that date with a lot of

coins to spend or if they were requested to

change coins to notes.

We have noticed a rise in recent weeks in

reports of crimes being committed on Church

grounds. There has been an increase in the

occurrences of thefts and burglaries at places

of worship across the county. Should any

members of the Clergy or parish committees

wish to update the security measures at their

Church or seek advice in relation to security

measures, they may contact Sgt Fergus Mc

Groary (Divisional Crime Prevention Officer)

at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100

and he will be happy to assist.