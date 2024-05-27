Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two arrests in relation to the Creeslough explosion

 

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion in Creeslough in October 2022.

This morning, Gardai arrested 2 persons, a man and a woman aged in their 40’s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.

******************

Garda release in full –

Update – Explosion, Creeslough County Donegal, Friday, 7th October, 2022
The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.
The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).
This morning, Monday 27th May 2024, investigating Gardaí have arrested 2 persons (a man and a woman aged in their 40’s) for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.
An Garda Síochána continues to repeat the family’s request that the media continue to respect their privacy at this time.

 

