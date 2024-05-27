Two arrests in relation to the Creeslough explosion

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal explosion in Creeslough in October 2022.

This morning, Gardai arrested 2 persons, a man and a woman aged in their 40’s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.

Garda release in full –