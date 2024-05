Rank and file Gardaí have backed a new roster by an overwhelming majority.

Almost 80 per cent of members of the Garda Representative Association, who voted, accepted the deal.

In a statement the General Secretary of the GRA Ronan Slevin said he was delighted and the proposal largely mirrors the roster put forward by the organisation.

At one stage during the row over rosters the GRA voted ‘ no confidence’ in the Garda Commissioner.