Another Player of the Week Award for Peader Mogan

Photo Donegal GAA

Peader Mogan has once again been named the the GAA.ie’s Footballer of the Week.

Following his man of the match performance in the win over Tyrone last Saturday, the St Naul’s man was nominated along with Armagh’s Rory Grugan and Louth’s Craig Lennon.

The Donegal star received 4,126 votes on the GAA’s Official Instagram page making him the clear winner.

Mogan was also named Footballer of the Week after his Ulster Final performance which helped Donegal to a first provincial success in five years.

He was also one of four Donegal players named on this week’s Team of the Week, alongside Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Niall O’Donnell and Jason McGee.

