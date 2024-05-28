Body of missing woman found in Mulroy Bay

The body of a woman has been found in Mulroy Bay.

Gardaí in Kerrykeel, assisted by Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue, the Coast Guard Helicopter, the RNLI rescue boat and local people carried out a search in relation to a missing woman last night.

The body was recovered from the water at approximately 9 o’clock.

It’s been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted, and a file will then be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Gardai say their investigations are ongoing.