Carnatreantagh is the latest area to benefit from the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

2km of watermains will be replaced in a bid to see a reduction in bursts and supply interruptions for customers.

These works will take place along a section of the Trentagh Road, which will have a closure in place until October.

Diversion routes will be in place and the community can be assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.