Casey dismisses cross border migration initiative as “smoke and mirrors”

The joint Garda/PSNI initiative to tackle illegal migration across the border has been branded a ‘complete joke’ by European candidate Peter Casey.

The Midlands-North-West Independent candidate says ‘Operation Sonnet’ has been ‘overhyped’ – and stopping 50 people at checkpoints last week is just playing ‘smoke and mirrors’.

They were stopped on the main Belfast to Dublin road and detained for not having proper documentation – with Gardaí confirming that further checks will be ramped up in the coming weeks.

Mr Casey says it speaks volumes about what he claims is the Government’s poor handling of the situation………..

Candle
News, Top Stories

Body of missing woman found in Mulroy Bay

28 May 2024
Buncrana Leisure 1
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council lodges funding application for Buncrana Leisure Centre

28 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Top Stories, Audio, Local Election 2024, Playback

Watch – Local Election Debate 7 – North Inishowen Carndonagh 1

28 May 2024
Four_courts
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government seeks to retain Special Criminal Court

28 May 2024
