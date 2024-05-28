Casey dismisses cross border migration initiative as “smoke and mirrors”

The joint Garda/PSNI initiative to tackle illegal migration across the border has been branded a ‘complete joke’ by European candidate Peter Casey.

The Midlands-North-West Independent candidate says ‘Operation Sonnet’ has been ‘overhyped’ – and stopping 50 people at checkpoints last week is just playing ‘smoke and mirrors’.

They were stopped on the main Belfast to Dublin road and detained for not having proper documentation – with Gardaí confirming that further checks will be ramped up in the coming weeks.

Mr Casey says it speaks volumes about what he claims is the Government’s poor handling of the situation………..