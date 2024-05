The Dáil was briefly suspended this evening during statements on Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

Cabinet signed off on the proposals which were announced last week, while the Palestinian flag is being flown outside Leinster House.

As the Leas-Ceann Comhairle invited Minister Emer Higgins to speak, chanting of ‘sanctions now’ erupted from the gallery.

When the Dáil resumed, Deputy Catherine Connolloy asked those spectating above to respect the speakers: