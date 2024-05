An increase of the number of visitors from American Universities to the Donegal Gaeltacht has been welcomed.

Ionad Naomh Pádraig in Gaoth Dobhair has seen students from North Carolina State University, Kirksville and Truman State University, Missouri in the past week alone.

A total of 7 third level education institutions will pay Gaoth Dobhair a visit this year.

The rise in the numbers can be attributed to a campaign launched by Údarás na Gaeltachta in 2017.