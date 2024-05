Ireland is on course to fall short of its carbon emissions targets.

Analysis from the Environmental Protection Agency shows the State will reduce emissions by 29 per cent by 2030 – far short of the government’s 51 per cent target.

Projections for certain sectors have also dropped compared to last year’s forecast.

EPA Inspector Suzanne Monaghan says these forecasts are dependent on all climate action plans being implemented, and at present, these are aspirational…………..