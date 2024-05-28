Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Valley College extension approved to go construction

The Finn Valley College in Stranorlar has been given approval to proceed to construction under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

It will see the secondary school equipped with three new classrooms for children with special needs, two special education rooms for one-to-one teaching or group working and three general classrooms.

Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed the news and also confirmed that the Department of Education has granted approval for the reconfiguration of an existing classroom to be used as a science lab and prep area at Crana College in Buncrana to go to tender.

