Inishowen company wins Green Sustainability section of the National Enterprise Awards

LIVING GREEN WINS AT NATIONAL ENTERPRISE AWARDS

Living Green, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Donegal, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise

Awards. The awards, which took place at the Round Room in the Mansion House in Dublin, were in their 24th year

and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices. Neil Crossan of Living Green won the Green Sustainability Award,

marking the second consecutive year a Donegal business has triumphed at the National Enterprise Awards. This

follows last year’s win by Patrick McLaughlin of Silver Strand Rope Works.

Based in Quigley’s Point, Living Green is an established business offering diverse, environmentally conscious, and

health enhancing products that promote sustainable living and healthy choices. With the distinction of being the

largest worm farm in Ireland and the UK, Living Green has solidified its reputation as pioneers in this field. As the

sole manufacturer of Certified Organic Wormcast and Certified Organic Compost in Ireland, Living Green impressed

judges with their dedication to producing top-quality peat-free compost, solidifying their position as a leader in

sustainable agriculture.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Martin Harley stated: ‘’It’s fantastic to see a Donegal business

recognised nationally for their hard work and growth over time and generations. Neil Crossan and his team at Living

Green are a credit to themselves, their community and Donegal as a whole.’’

Congratulating the team on the win, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal, said: “Huge congratulations to

Neil Crossan and all the Living Green team on winning at the National Enterprise Awards. It is a great win for the

business and for Donegal, marking the second consecutive year a Donegal business has received such prestigious

recognition at these awards. Living Green is an excellent example of a family-run, sustainability-minded business

that has grown steadily across many years, creating employment locally and embracing innovation to build an

international business from Donegal. Neil Crossan and his team are great ambassadors for the county, and it’s

wonderful that their hard work and dedication has been recognised with this win at the National Enterprise Awards.”

Adding to this, Neil Crossan said: “We are delighted to have won the Green Sustainability Award at the National

Enterprise Awards. It was an honour to represent our county, and to get the win is extra special. Congratulations to

all the finalists and winners. I also want to thank the Local Enterprise Office team in Donegal. We’ve been in business

for over twenty years, and they have always been very supportive in helping us to grow and scale our business.”

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Dreamdev Technologies who are supported by Local

Enterprise Office Kildare.

Announcing the award winners at the Mansion House and after earlier launching the new Local Enterprise Office

Policy Statement, Minister Burke said; “The National Enterprise Awards are the highlight of the small business and

enterprise calendar. Year on year the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming

through the process is getting stronger. We should not be surprised given the innovation and endurance that

businesses have shown in recent years. We have some outstanding winners but the finalists on the whole have

been excellent, and this is very much the start of their journey.”

The National Enterprise Awards also celebrated 10 years since the inception of the Local Enterprise Offices in 2014

with several former winners attending on the evening.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of several initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster

entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme,

National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities

are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices are the essential resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a

business or any small business that is looking for support or advice to help them grow. Since their inception ten years

ago, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 70,000 jobs across the country. The LEOs work with

thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice

and financial supports to small businesses. If you have an idea to start or grow your business within Donegal, contact

Local Enterprise Office Donegal on info@leo.donegalcoco.ie or (074) 916 0735.