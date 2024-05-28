Kelly’s Funeral Directors sees new ownership after 63 years

This spring marks a momentous time in Inishowen as after 63 years of serving the community; Pat Kelly, along with his wife Bernie retire from their career as the local funeral directors. Kelly’s Funeral Directors has been purchased by local man Blaine McCarron who is delighted to acquire the business and assures the community it is very much business as usual. Blaine has more than 10 years of experience in the funeral industry, having served communities in Dublin working for the largest funeral director in the country, before moving home and working for a local funeral director.

‘It’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever done. I’ve always felt a pull towards the funeral industry. Like any other job it’s not without its challenges. But it’s very fulfilling work. I’ve known Pat and Bernie for many years and have always gotten on very well with them. Pat knew I worked in the funeral industry in Dublin, so we were never short on conversation. One day the conversation of retirement came up. I never dreamed I’d get the opportunity to work for myself in the funeral industry locally. I’m honoured to be continuing to serve the community under the same Kelly name that has served so many for so many years.’

Blaine is keen to introduce some modernisation to the business. In line with the current times a social media page has been set up for obituaries and memorials. ‘We live in a digital era,’ says Blaine. ‘It’s very important for any business to have an online presence, and a funeral business is no different’.

Kelly’s Funeral Directors will continue to operate from the existing premises in the heart of Carndonagh. A new funeral home has recently been completed which is accessed from the Station Road. ‘I’m delighted to be able to offer a facility for families to use in the heart of the town. At Kelly’s, our number one priority is to care for the community when it matters most, so a funeral home for public or private removals, as well as wakes is essential to take pressure from grieving families’.

Blaine can be contacted 24 hours a day on the same existing landline number that has been called upon by members of the community for so many years, 074 93 74200 or on mobile 086 259 8951 or by email blaine@kellysfunerals.ie

Blaine wishes to thank everyone for their well wishes so far and is looking forward to serving the community for many years to come.