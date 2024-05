Donegal County Council have been asked to consider constructing a slip road on the Ramelton Road to divert traffic intending to turn left from the Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny.

Cllr John O’Donnell says people can get stuck in severe traffic congestion and this is a possible means of shortening tailbacks.

He says while the installation of traffic lights has alleviated traffic in other areas of Letterkenny, its simply moved the problem rather than solving it: