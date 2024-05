Ms Sue Donaghy has been appointed by Donegal ETB as the new Deputy Principal of Moville Community College.

The school is one of three post-primary schools in Inishowen under the management of Donegal ETB and has a school population of over 600 students.

The Carndonagh native has worked in a number of roles within the school over the last 20 years and says she looks forward to working with staff to support students grow.

Ms. Donaghy takes her post on September 1st.