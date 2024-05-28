North West Regional Development Group put forward case for funding to NI Infrastructure

A delegation from the North West Regional Development Group recently met with the Northern Irish Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

The meeting seen a case put forward for future investment in the road, rail and air network in the area to allow for balanced regional development.

The delegation sees councillors and senior executives from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council tasked with delivering the social, economic and environmental regional development and regeneration of the North West City Region.

€6m of funding from the North West Development Fund has already been committed to delivering a range of innovative projects including greenways, trade missions, climate action plans along with sports, arts and cultural programmes.

Among the items included on the meeting agenda was calls for the advancement of the A5 from Derry to Monaghan and onto Dublin, Phase 2 of the A6 Derry to Belfast dual carriageway to be completed while the A2 Buncrana Road, the T-ENT Route in Letterkenny and the North West Transport Plan were also identified as priority areas for improvement.

The group urged the Minister to work towards creating an All-Ireland Rail Network which would link Derry and Letterkenny with Belfast, Dublin and other key population areas across the island.

John G. McLaughlin, the Chief Executive Donegal District Council said it was hugely important for the North West Regional Development Group to have this opportunity to meet the Infrastructure Minister.