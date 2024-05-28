Podcast Local Election Debate 7/8 – Carndonagh



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

All of today’s show was given over to candidates contesting the local elections in the Carndonagh area. To accommodate number, the debate was split into two parts:

Panel one: johnny McGuinness FG, Ali Farren 100% Redress, Martin McDermott FF, Toni Devine SF and Martin Farren Labour. Panel Two is Albert Doherty SF, Michael White Greens, Paul Barry McKinney IND and Donal McKinney Irish People Party:

Debate One:

Debate Two: