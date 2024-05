Senator Niall Blaney has clapped back at MEP Chris McManus, who said he was unsurprised that Fianna Fail was forgetting the border counties and Connacht.

Both are contesting for the European Elections, for which polling day is drawing nearer.

Blaney says all throughtout his political career, he has fought for the Northwest on a number of issues – including seeing works carried out to make the A5 a safer road.

He says that in that instance, Sinn Fein hampered and delayed the project: