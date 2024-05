Gardai have confirmed the man and woman in their 40s who were arrested yesterday morning as part of the investigation into the explosion which killed 10 people in Creeslough on October 7th 2022 have been released without charge.

They say the investigation, involving gardai and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities is ongoing, with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.