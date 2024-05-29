Cork v Donegal & Donegal v Mayo LIVE this weekend on Highland

It another bumper weekend for Donegal GAA with huge games in Cork and Dublin.

The senior men footballers will look to continue on their winning ways in the All Ireland championship when they head to Páirc Uí Rinn to face Cork in their second game of the competition.

There will be no live televised or GAAGO coverage of the Donegal Cork fixture but you can tune to Highland Radio where we will be live from 2.10pm on Saturday.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have the build up and then the full game LIVE from the 2.30pm throw in, across the north west on FM and globally online at highlandradio.com.

You’ll not miss a play on Highland from Cork this Saturday in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Then on Sunday, the Donegal hurlers go chasing a fourth Nickey Rackard All Ireland Hurling title when they face Mayo at Croke Park.

Eugene Organ will join Oisin in the commentary position in the Hogan Stand with live coverage from Dublin supported by the north west’s premier bathroom and tile store – Bathroom & Tile Boutique Bridgend.

#DúnnanGallAbú