Dale Gorman joins Woking FC

Letterkenny native Dale Gorman is on the move again.

The 27 year old has joined National League side Woking from Barnet FC.

The former Northern Ireland U21 players has also had spells with Leyton Orient and Stevenage since he moved to England in 2013.

“Dale is a massive signing for us,” said Woking Manager Michael Doyle. “He was one of our three main targets for the close season, and we’re well-chuffed to have gotten this over the line. He’s been promoted from this league and played in numerous playoff campaigns. He’s a great age for what we’re looking to do. He also adds character having served as club captain at Barnet during his time there.”