Data Protection Commissioner investigating St Conal’s data breach

The Data Protection Commission has launched an investigation into two data breaches at the HSE last year.

The inquiry will look into how a video, featuring a person looking through a large number of historic patient files in a disused part of St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny, appeared on TikTok last year.

It’ll also examine how sensitive personal data is being stored at external storage facilities, with security breaches recorded at two such buildings.

The HSE confirmed last night it’s received a notice of commencement of an inquiry from the DPC – and says it will fully co-operate.