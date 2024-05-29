Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Data Protection Commissioner investigating St Conal’s data breach

The Data Protection Commission has launched an investigation into two data breaches at the HSE last year.

The inquiry will look into how a video, featuring a person looking through a large number of historic patient files in a disused part of St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny, appeared on TikTok last year.

It’ll also examine how sensitive personal data is being stored at external storage facilities, with security breaches recorded at two such buildings.

The HSE confirmed last night it’s received a notice of commencement of an inquiry from the DPC – and says it will fully co-operate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

poddail
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn tells TDs the inshore fishing sector is dying

29 May 2024
drug test ap27
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory drug testing starts this weekend for drivers in serious crashes

29 May 2024
stconalsbuilding
News, Top Stories

Data Protection Commissioner investigating St Conal’s data breach

29 May 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures throughout Letterkenny on account of road works

29 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

poddail
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn tells TDs the inshore fishing sector is dying

29 May 2024
drug test ap27
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory drug testing starts this weekend for drivers in serious crashes

29 May 2024
stconalsbuilding
News, Top Stories

Data Protection Commissioner investigating St Conal’s data breach

29 May 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closures throughout Letterkenny on account of road works

29 May 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI offer condolences after missing woman found under sad circumstances

29 May 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Agreement reached over garda roster row

28 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube