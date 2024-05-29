Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

A group of people from Gaeltacht areas will hold a demonstration outside Leinster House this afternoon highlighting the failure of the government to publish guidelines for planners designed to help people stay in Gaeltacht areas, and by doing so, protect the Irish language.

Dónall Ó Cnáimhsi is the Irish Language Planning Officer in Gweedore, and is in Dublin for the event.

He says the measures have been promised in the new Planning Act to make it easier for young people to stay in the area, but interim guidelines promised two years ago have not yet materialised.

He says the bottom line is young people today cannot do what he was able to do in the 1980s.

Mr Ó Cnáimhsi has been outlining the reason for today’s demonstration..……

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes three reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal

29 May 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

29 May 2024
IPSC Donegal 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

29 May 2024
gaeltacht protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

29 May 2024
Advertisement

