Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

A group of people from Gaeltacht areas will hold a demonstration outside Leinster House this afternoon highlighting the failure of the government to publish guidelines for planners designed to help people stay in Gaeltacht areas, and by doing so, protect the Irish language.

Dónall Ó Cnáimhsi is the Irish Language Planning Officer in Gweedore, and is in Dublin for the event.

He says the measures have been promised in the new Planning Act to make it easier for young people to stay in the area, but interim guidelines promised two years ago have not yet materialised.

He says the bottom line is young people today cannot do what he was able to do in the 1980s.

Mr Ó Cnáimhsi has been outlining the reason for today’s demonstration..……