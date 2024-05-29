Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

Five Bridge Vigils will take place in Donegal on Friday evening as part of a nationwide protest calling on Ireland to impose sanctions on Israel until it ends its war on Gaza.

The “Bridgils” will be held at Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Crolly and Buncrana.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Dail after Ireland formally recognised Palestine yesterday, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said the move will be an empty gesture, unless it is backed up with action………………….

Vigils for Gaza Across Donegal

The protests at over 60 locations in every county around the island of Ireland occur as Ireland has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Fadl Mustapha, co-chair of the Donegal Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said, “Ireland recognising Palestine is most welcome and is an important diplomatic step. However, Israel has been ignoring all diplomatic efforts and has been ignoring the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. Words and diplomacy are simply not working and Israel continues to slaughter innocent children, women and men. This is why it is time that Ireland and the EU imposed political and economic sanctions on Israel. This is what it took with South Africa to bring about the end of apartheid.” He urged the public to come along and show solidarity with Palestine at one of the vigils.

The “Bridgils” are taking place on Friday 31 May at: Port Bridge, Letterkenny at 5 pm; Eske Bridge, Donegal Town at 4:30pm; Cockhill Bridge, Buncrana at 4:30 pm; Crolly Bridge, Gaoth Dobhair at 6 pm; and Falcarragh Bray at 7 pm.