Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

Five Bridge Vigils will take place in Donegal on Friday evening as part of a nationwide protest calling on Ireland to impose sanctions on Israel until it ends its war on Gaza.

The “Bridgils” will be held at Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Crolly and Buncrana.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Dail after Ireland formally recognised Palestine yesterday, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle said the move will be an empty gesture, unless it is backed up with action………………….

Press release in full –



Vigils for Gaza Across Donegal

Donegal to take part in the nationwide protest calling for sanctions on Israel to end war on Gaza with Bridgils in five locations

 

There will be “Bridgils” – Bridge Vigils – in five locations across the county on Friday [31 May] as part of a nationwide protest that is calling on Ireland to impose sanctions on Israel to end its war on Gaza that has resulted in over 36,000 deaths. The “Bridgils” will be held at Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Crolly and Buncrana.

 

The protests at over 60 locations in every county around the island of Ireland occur as Ireland has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Fadl Mustapha, co-chair of the Donegal Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said, “Ireland recognising Palestine is most welcome and is an important diplomatic step. However, Israel has been ignoring all diplomatic efforts and has been ignoring the United Nations and the International Court of Justice. Words and diplomacy are simply not working and Israel continues to slaughter innocent children, women and men. This is why it is time that Ireland and the EU imposed political and economic sanctions on Israel. This is what it took with South Africa to bring about the end of apartheid.” He urged the public to come along and show solidarity with Palestine at one of the vigils.

 

The “Bridgils” are taking place on Friday 31 May at: Port Bridge, Letterkenny at 5 pm; Eske Bridge, Donegal Town at 4:30pm; Cockhill Bridge, Buncrana at 4:30 pm; Crolly Bridge, Gaoth Dobhair at 6 pm; and Falcarragh Bray at 7 pm.

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes three reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal

29 May 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

29 May 2024
IPSC Donegal 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

29 May 2024
gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

29 May 2024
