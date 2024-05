Lough Swilly RNLI have offered their condolences to the family of a woman who was located under sad circumstances following a search operation on Monday night.

In a statement they say both their lifeboats were tasked just after 3:15pm by the Malin Head Coast Guard to assist the Rescue 118 helicopter in a missing person case near Portsalon.

Shortly after 9pm the crew located the woman who had passed away in the water.

They were stood down and returned to Buncrana Pier.