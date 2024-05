Mandatory drug testing for drivers in serious crashes will be in in place by the bank holiday weekend.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has signed a new order into law – which comes into effect from midnight on Friday the 31st of May.

It’s being introduced as part of the new Road Traffic Act, which forms a key part of the government response to the rising trend in deaths on our roads.

Minister Chambers says it’s an important milestone for road safety in Ireland………………