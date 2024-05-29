Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road closed to allow crane lift

A section of the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford Road will be closed to traffic from the Manorcunningham roundabout to the Mondooey junction from 12pm until 3pm this afternoon to facilitate the removal of a lorry that went off the road overnight.

Traffic going towards Lifford will be diverted at the Manor roundabout towards Derry on the N13, and then via Sharon Glebe through Galdonagh, returning to the Lifford Road.

Traffic going from Lifford towards Letterkenny will be diverted at the Mondooey junction through Galdonagh and onto the N13 at Sharon Glebe. Motorists are asked to be as patient as possible.

