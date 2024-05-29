Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Road closures throughout Letterkenny on account of road works


A number of road closures are place until Wednesday the 5th of June in Letterkenny.

It’s on account of road maintenance works.

Cullion Road will be closed and diversions will be in place via 4 Lane Road, Old Town Road, Leck Road L1114 and Largy Road N-13.

Meanwhile, Drumany Crossroads including road to Marley’s Buses L057842-0 will be closed with diversions in place via dual carriageway.

Access to local traffic will be accommodated when possible. Expect delays during resurfacing road.

Finally, Lismonaghan, Glenview Close Road will be closed too.

Diversions will be in place.

Drivers are warned that Hillview, Wood Park, Oakwood and part of Lismonaghan Road do not have access.

Diversions are in place via Ballyboe L-5154-1 to Cullion Road L-1094-1

