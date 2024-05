A parliamentary question has revealed that 226 children in Donegal remain on disability assessment wating lists, leaving families in limbo in terms of receiving appropriate health and educational supports.

Letterkenny LEA candidate Michael McLaughlin says it’s devasting to learn.

Of the children on the list, 196 have been over due their appointment by longer that three months, an increase of 9% on last year.

Mr. McLaughlin says it’s a failure on the government: