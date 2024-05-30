Another season best time for Mark English

Mark English continued with his preparations for June’s European Championships by running a season best time in Thursday’s Diamond League meet in Norway.

The Finn Valley man ran a solid 800 metres in 1:44.95 to finish fourth in Oslo.

Home favourite Tobias Grønstad ran a personal best 1:44.67 to take the victory.

It’s the second time in a week that English hit a season’s best, last Thursday in Spain he ran 1:45.85.

The European’s start on the 7th June in Rome, Italy while Mark is also closing in on qualification for the Paris Olympics.