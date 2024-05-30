DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

Donegal Action for Cancer Care is welcoming confirmation that a drug to treat Amylidosis, a rare cancer that has higher rates in Donegal than elsewhere in Ireland, is to be funded by the HSE.

The manufacturers announced last evening that Vutrisiran will be made available by the HSE for adults who have Amyloidosis with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

DACC Chairperson Betty Holmes says this will allow patients receive the injection at hone, rather than have to go into hospital as they do at the moment for the current drug, Patiserin.

She says this is particularly important given the prevalence of the condition in Donegal…………..

