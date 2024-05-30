Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

 

Donegal Action for Cancer Care is welcoming confirmation that a drug to treat Amylidosis, a rare cancer that has higher rates in Donegal than elsewhere in Ireland, is to be funded by the HSE.

The manufacturers announced last evening that Vutrisiran will be made available by the HSE for adults who have Amyloidosis with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

DACC Chairperson Betty Holmes says this will allow patients receive the injection at hone, rather than have to go into hospital as they do at the moment for the current drug, Patiserin.

She says this is particularly important given the prevalence of the condition in Donegal…………..

More details HERE 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

30 May 2024
PAC1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

30 May 2024
letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Amy
News, Audio, Top Stories

DACC welcomes confirmation that new Amyloidosis drug will be funded by the HSE

30 May 2024
PAC1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

30 May 2024
letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
dup banner
News, Top Stories

DUP will not contest Fermanagh South Tyrone in July’s General Election

30 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube