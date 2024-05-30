Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

Patients will not be admitted to the new National Children’s Hospital until August 2025 – at the earliest.

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee has been receiving updates from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board this morning, which confirmed the new facility won’t be completed until next February.

TDs have been questioning the board and the Department of Health in relation to a number of issues, such as breaches of contract by the developer, BAM.

However, hospital board CEO David Gunning says they can’t even guarantee February 2025 will be the completion date………………….

PAC member and Labour TD Alan Kelly has criticised ongoing delays to the completion of the project…………………..