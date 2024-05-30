Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children’s Hospital accepts patients

Patients will not be admitted to the new National Children’s Hospital until August 2025 – at the earliest.

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee has been receiving updates from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board this morning, which confirmed the new facility won’t be completed until next February.

TDs have been questioning the board and the Department of Health in relation to a number of issues, such as breaches of contract by the developer, BAM.

However, hospital board CEO David Gunning says they can’t even guarantee February 2025 will be the completion date………………….

PAC member and Labour TD Alan Kelly has criticised ongoing delays to the completion of the project…………………..

PAC1
News

Dail told it will be August next year before the new Children's Hospital accepts patients

30 May 2024
letterkenny comm childcare
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach offers to intercede on behalf of Childcare facilities affected by defective blocks

30 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 10 – Lifford/Stranorlar 2

30 May 2024
Chamber Manifesto
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Chamber produces ‘manifesto’ for local election candidates

30 May 2024
