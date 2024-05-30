Deputy Pearse Doherty says Government is ‘asleep at the wheel’ when it comes to National Children’s Hospital delay

Exchanges in the Dail got heated once again between Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Micheal Martin.

It was in relation to the delay in the completion of the National Children’s Hospital.

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee has heard that it’s now expected the site at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin won’t be finished until February 2025, but the board of the project say they can’t guarantee that.

It’s also claimed delays would be the big factor on a potential increase in costs to build and operate the hospital.

Deputy Doherty accused the government of being asleep at the wheel.

In response, Tanáiste Michéal Martin warned Deputy Doherty to not be a pawn for BAM, who he says is the cause of the delay.