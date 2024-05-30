Donegal Hurlers chase All Ireland glory – Conor Gartland & Gerry Gilmore

The Donegal senior hurlers return to Croke Park this Sunday, looking to make up for the disappointment of losing out in last years decider to Wicklow.

This time around they play Mayo, a side they already beat this year in competition and a county they overcame back in the 2020, the last time Donegal won the title.

That win was during Covid times and there was no promotion but the winners on Sunday will be elevated to the Christy Ring competition, a place Donegal spent one season in 2019.

Conor Gartland is Donegal Captain and he’s been telling Ryan Ferry, the goal is to take Donegal to the next tier.

Declan Coulter seems to be the only injury concern for Manager Mickey McCann but he’ll be given every opportunity to play in a third final.

Sunday will be Donegal’s sixth appearance in the Nickey Rackard Final and Danny Cullen has played in every one since 2006.

Gerry Gilmore is playing in a fourth final Donegal on Sunday and has been on the winning side on two occasions and was part of the team which lost to Wicklow twelve months ago.

The Setanta man says there is a good feeling in the camp ahead of the final:

Former Donegal player Eugene Organ will join Oisin Kelly in the commentary position in the Hogan Stand with live coverage from Dublin supported by the north west’s premier bathroom and tile store – Bathroom & Tile Boutique Bridgend.